Harmony (ONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $37.70 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $275.92 million and $37.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00166235 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036949 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004213 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00096220 BTC.
Harmony Coin Profile
Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,596,584,774 coins and its circulating supply is 12,540,423,774 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
