Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.37%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

