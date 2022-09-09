Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 121,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

