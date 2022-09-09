Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after purchasing an additional 997,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,830 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 13,087,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.