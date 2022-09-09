Handshake Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $78,027.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,639,770 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

