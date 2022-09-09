Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.