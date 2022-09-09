Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.