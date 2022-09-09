Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.17. 12,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day moving average of $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

