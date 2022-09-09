Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after acquiring an additional 72,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VUG traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $245.39. 9,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.50 and its 200 day moving average is $251.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

