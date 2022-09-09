Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. 47,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,611. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,520,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,175,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

