HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 184.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $64,655.71 and $2,015.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.01076924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00830424 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016889 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00021233 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000307 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.