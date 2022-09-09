Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,573,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,391,000 after buying an additional 348,880 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $165.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

