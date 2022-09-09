Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

