Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.46. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

