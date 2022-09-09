Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,082.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,702,000 after buying an additional 992,866 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

