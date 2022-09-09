Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $489.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.67. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

