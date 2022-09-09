Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,367,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,029,000 after purchasing an additional 166,852 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 323.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.02.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.