Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

HAE opened at $75.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,555 shares of company stock valued at $687,351 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1,520.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 318,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

