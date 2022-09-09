GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,532 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $141,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,164,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.29. 7,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

