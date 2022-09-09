GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Hits $49.57 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $98,483.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 146.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022231 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012405 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

