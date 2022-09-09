Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) COO Sells $79,800.00 in Stock

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) COO Naihui Miao sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,115 shares in the company, valued at $750,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gulf Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.25. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

