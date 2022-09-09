Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,477,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,090,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHSI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.
Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
