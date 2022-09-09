Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading 5.5% Higher

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 1,477,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,090,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GHSI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

