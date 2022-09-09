Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 7.6%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.05. 14,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 786,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Guardant Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

