Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.07

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 22871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

