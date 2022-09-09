Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $38.27. 749,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.23. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $431,008.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,622.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,105.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,989 shares of company stock worth $14,583,898. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.