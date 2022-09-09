Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $295,348.10.

On Monday, June 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $287,481.04.

On Monday, June 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

GO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after buying an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.