Grin Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,520.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $122,520.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,832.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.30 or 0.08407040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00188994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00300028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00779725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.00650034 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001223 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

