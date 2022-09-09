Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Greif stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

