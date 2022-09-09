GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 113000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$12.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

In other GreenSpace Brands news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,455,868 shares in the company, valued at C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

