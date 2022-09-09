Green Climate World (WGC) Price Hits $0.34

Green Climate World (WGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Green Climate World has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $137,751.00 worth of Green Climate World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Green Climate World has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Green Climate World coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Green Climate World

Green Climate World is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Green Climate World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,735,989 coins. The official website for Green Climate World is greenclimate.io. Green Climate World’s official Twitter account is @WeGen_Official.

Buying and Selling Green Climate World

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Climate world is a project aiming to improve the life on our planet.The core of the project is the WGC Token. The WGC token is a blockchain based cryptocurrency and also a ledger. All logs will be secure on the blockchain with no possibility for any kind of tempering or erasing by anyone.The main goal of Green Climate world is recording atmospheric data to their blockchain and planting trees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Climate World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Climate World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Climate World using one of the exchanges listed above.

