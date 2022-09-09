Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $890.98

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 890.98 ($10.77) and traded as low as GBX 716.82 ($8.66). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 728.90 ($8.81), with a volume of 577,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 856.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 771.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.58.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Grafton Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

