GQG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.5% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $638,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.12. 21,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

