GQG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GQG Partners LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,158,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116,295 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Unilever worth $280,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. 74,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

