GQG Partners LLC Has $1.47 Billion Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 969,225 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.31% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,469,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 332,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,485,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,487,000 after acquiring an additional 36,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,289,000 after buying an additional 104,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.62. 50,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

