GQG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GQG Partners LLC cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,420,380 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 2.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.08% of Infosys worth $1,122,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after acquiring an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after buying an additional 235,283 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 161,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

