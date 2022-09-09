GQG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GQG Partners LLC cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 840,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,547,115 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $51,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 273.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,284,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,766,000 after buying an additional 940,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 29.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,029,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,826,000 after buying an additional 694,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 147.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,104,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,200,000 after buying an additional 658,627 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

HDB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,708. The stock has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

