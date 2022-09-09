GQG Partners LLC Buys 368 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CME Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after buying an additional 1,456,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $200.46. 21,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.74.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

