GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. National Grid plc has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

