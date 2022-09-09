GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,967 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. 939,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

