GQG Partners LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

