governance ZIL Price Up 7.3% This Week (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One governance ZIL coin can currently be purchased for $12.27 or 0.00057796 BTC on popular exchanges. governance ZIL has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $29,186.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL (CRYPTO:GZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.