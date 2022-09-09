Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS GOVB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
