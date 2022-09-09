Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS GOVB opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

