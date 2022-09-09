GOMA Finance (GOMA) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last Week

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. GOMA Finance has a total market cap of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. One GOMA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002104 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About GOMA Finance

GOMA is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com.

Buying and Selling GOMA Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

