Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 87,974 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.
- On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.
- On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.
- On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
NYSE:GS traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,135. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.