Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 87,974 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,135. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

