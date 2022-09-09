Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 41,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 115,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Tag Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$32.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.