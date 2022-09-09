Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.85 Million Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 1.2% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 589,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,120,953. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

