Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

GLOB stock traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.45. 363,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,794. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

