Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.
Globant Trading Up 5.4 %
GLOB stock traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.45. 363,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,794. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average is $214.75.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 268.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
