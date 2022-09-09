GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. 1,748,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

