GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.18. 1,748,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.