Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 678,155 shares.The stock last traded at $31.12 and had previously closed at $30.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 513,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 73,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 251,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,570,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

