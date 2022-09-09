Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

