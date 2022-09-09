Gera Coin (GERA) Hits One Day Volume of $192,758.00

Gera Coin (GERA) traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Gera Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded down 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $502,290.92 and approximately $192,758.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Gera Coin Coin Profile

Gera Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

